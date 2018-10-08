Grammy award-winning Little Big Town to perform in Penticton

Grammy-award winning foursome Little Big Town are extending The Breakers Tour to include a stop in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on March 1, 2019. Photo courtesy of www.LittleBigTown.com

After a sold-out U.S. tour, Grammy award-winning foursome Little Big Town are extending The Breakers Tour into Canada, including a stop at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre on March 1, 2019.

Little Big Town first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs including Little White Church. Consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook, their breakthrough albums Tornado and Pain Killer produced multiple #1 singles, as well as the best-selling country single of 2015, Girl Crush.

Little Big Town’s last studio album, The Breaker, debuted to critical acclaim, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts and No.4 on the Billboard 200, marking the group’s fourth Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 chart. The album features their Grammy-winning single, Better Man.

The Country Music Hall of Fame inductees of 2014 went onto receive their star on the Nashville Walk of Fame in 2017. Also in 2017, Little Big Town hosted a sold-out, year-long artist residency at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the venue’s first-ever, year-long residency in its 125-year history.

Special guests on the Penticton stop are Midland and Ashley McBryde.

Midland hails from Dripping Springs, Tex. and consists of lead vocalist Mark Wystrach, lead guitarist Jess Carson and bass player Cameron Duddy. Rooted in tradition in both sound and style, the band released their critically-acclaimed freshman album, On The Rocks (Big Machine Records) which earned the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Top Country Album Sales chart upon release.

Their debut No. 1 single Drinkin’ Problem, earned the band their first Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance and nominations for Vocal Group of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards. Most recently, the band released a video for latest single Burn Out inspired by the vintage style of Urban Cowboy filmed at the legendary Billy Bob’s Honky Tonk in Fort Worth, Tex.

Ashley McBryde caught the attention of some of Nashville’s most raucous entertainers, landing her dates opening for Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, and, most recently, Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs.

General ticket sales for The Breakers Canada Tour begin Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Valley First Tickets box office at the SOEC or at www.ValleyFirstTix.com. Tickets will be available in the price ranges of $49.75, $69.75 and $84.75 (plus additional fees). Pre-sale tickets and VIP tickets, including a private pre-show with the band, are available through the band’s official website with the promo code BETTERMAN.

