Great Okanagan Beer Festival announces music line up

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines will take the stage for the main event

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival will be pairing beer to great music for the main event; Ancient Engines, Red Chair, and Small Town Artillery will be taking Waterfront Park stage on Saturday, May 11.

“This is such an awesome lineup,” said Katrina Frew, director of festivals and events.

“From local bands to out of town acts we really have a wide-variety of styles, guaranteed to please all our beer lovers.”

Kelowna-based band, Ancient Engines, will bring their experimental indie alt-rock sound to the stage on Saturday. The band has been a staple in the vibrant Kelowna music scene for three years and they frequently play at numerous local music venues around town. They will light up the grounds with songs, ranging from cool jams to hard-hitting and creative melodies, that will keep the audience enthralled.

READ MORE: The Great Okanagan Beer Festival names charitable partner

A fan favourite from previous years, Red Chair, from Whistler, will be returning to deliver a high-energy set that will get the crowd dancing and singing along. Red Chair is a rock staple and has been dominating the Whistler Aprés scene since its creation in 2013.

READ MORE: Local band and director look to shed light on unique Kelowna music scene

Small Town Artillery, fromVancouver, will wrap up the festival. This six-piece band creates a tapestry of sound which features guitars, drums, and a horn section that accompany lyrics rich with depth and emotion. In 2018 Small Town Artillery was chosen by CBC Searchlight judges as one of the top 100 Artists in Canada.

“Small Town Artillery is packed with passion, musical craftsmanship and drive,” said Tayo Branston, from Five Alarm Funk. “Their tight arrangements and energetic delivery are all the things I love about music.”

In additionthe music lineup, GOBF’s main event will feature more than 60 breweries and over 120 varieties of craft beer and cider, complemented by food trucks, games and more. Advanced General Admission tickets and All Access Passes are currently on sale now at www.gobf.ca

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Serena Ryder, Bahamas headline Squamish Constellation music fest
Next story
Through Black Spruce, film adaptation of Giller Prize-winning novel, to play the Classic

Just Posted

Smoke takes toll on summer visitor numbers

Mobile Visitor Centre touted as great boost for exposing tourists to local amenities

Stolen giant hamburger returned with side of shame

Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich

Kelowna’s Sikhs countering racist acts of vandalism

A Sikh ‘Community Open House’ will be held Thursday

Get healthy this March during nutrition month

Join Interior Health celebrate healthy eating habits for ‘March Nutrition Month’

Long-term fix demanded for Highway 1 potholes

Salmon Arm resident reports seeing potholes patched over and over

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt

Prince George among cities with worst air quality worldwide in 2018: report

Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year

Therapy dog retires from B.C. university

Mac and his handler pioneered using dogs for therapy in a university setting 13 years ago

Kamloops 7-Eleven robbed at knife point

Kamloops RCMP are looking for publics help locating suspect

B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

SPCA seeks help with medical costs after Vancouver Island incident

Through Black Spruce, film adaptation of Giller Prize-winning novel, to play the Classic

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Okanagan Valley referenced as “exciting place to travel to drink wine”

The list, compiled by Matador Network, features seven wine regions to visit in 2019

Great Okanagan Beer Festival announces music line up

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines will take the stage for the main event

Most Read