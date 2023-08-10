Halfway to winter: Vernon Carnival celebrates with games

Event for 19 and over Aug. 24 at Okanagan College, featuring golf classic movie Happy Gilmore

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society will host an adult-only, outdoor evening of grown-up games and the movie Happy Gilmore on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Okanagan College. The event is to celebrate reaching the halfway mark to the 64th Carnival Feb. 2-12, 2024. (Contributed)

Winter may be months away, but Vernon Winter Carnival is dialed in with a halfway-mark event.

With just six months until the 64th Carnival, a summer evening of fun is planned for adults only.

An evening billed as grown-up games, barbecue and outdoor movie will be held for those 19 and over on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Okanagan College. The evening will run from 6 to 10:30 p.m.

Yard games such as Cornhole, Axe Throw, Ladder Ball and Yardzee start at 6 p.m. and the film Happy Gilmore will start at dusk (around 8-ish).

“Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs for viewing comfort, and running shoes or closed toes are recommended as the grassy hill is a bit dry and tough,” said Carnival executive director Kris Fuller.

There will be a concession on-site with popcorn, snacks, and more. No outside food or drink is permitted.

Tickets are $15 and include admission, movie, games and one hamburger (or hot dog). There is a 19-plus beverage garden on-site featuring beer, coolers and cider for $5, and wine for $7.

Visit vernonwintercarnival.com for tickets.

The 64th Vernon Winter Carnival will run Feb. 2-12, 2024, starting in 175 days, according to the Carnival website on Thursday, Aug. 17.

