Halloween tradition returns to Salmon Arm

All kinds of horrors await weary travellers on the Spook Trail during the 23rd Annual Spooktacular event at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum on Oct. 20 and 21. (File photo)

The folks at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum are preparing for some early All Hallows’ Eve fun with the 23rd Annual Spooktacular.

The event returns for two nights, Oct. 20 and 21, at the village and museum site at 751 Highway 97B.

As dusk falls on the village, strange shadows and ghostly figures will appear as the Spooktacular magic commences.

Little ghouls can brave the not-so-scary Pumpkin Patch Path full of rhymes, games and treats, or visit Mt Ida Church and enjoy just the right amount of fright with not-so-scary stories from Spooky Tales of Halloween. Visit the mystical fortune teller, but beware – she may know all your secrets, predict your future or call the spirits to reveal what your future holds.

If you are feeling a bit under the weather, make an appointment with the menacing mad scientist and receive a diagnosis in his electric chair

If amusements are what you seek, test your skills at games of chance in the Hocus Pocus Midway.

If you venture too far and cross the Bridge of Last Hope, you will find yourself on Shady Lane where chills, thrills and villains await as you prowl the boardwalk of the Montebello Building. Shops will be transformed into blood-curdling, bone- chilling shops of horror. Mayhem awaits you – this is only for the brave of heart.

Keep up your pace on a hair-raising adventure through the Haunted House.

Do you think you are fearless enough to venture to the Spook Trail?

There are haunts around every corner stalking you in the forest where zombies and phantoms await. You have been warned.

When you’re ready for a break from all the horrifying thrills, enjoy hot dogs, hot chocolate and popcorn by the fire, or rest your brooms and visit the RIP Coloring Room where you can have your face painted, make a fun Haney craft or colour a picture to take home. You never know what you might unearth at Spooktacular.

Admission is $8 per person with children ages four and under free. Gates open at 5 p.m., with scary and not-so-scary amusements open until 8:30 p.m.

For more information, call 250-832-5243, visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org or find R.J. Haney on facebook.com/Haneyheritage. Ghouls and Ghosts under 12 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Volunteers help make Spooktacular magic happen. From 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 21, volunteers are needed to dress in costume and play a spook on the haunted trail, dress as a fairytale character and play games with the young goblins who come to trick or treat, serve hot-dogs and hot chocolate and assist with parking and admissions. To volunteer, email volunteer@salmonarmmuseum.org, or call 250-832-5243.

