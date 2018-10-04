Halloween tradition returns to Salmon Arm

Annual Spooktacular event runs Oct. 20 and 21 and R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum

All kinds of horrors await weary travellers on the Spook Trail during the 23rd Annual Spooktacular event at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum on Oct. 20 and 21. (File photo)

The folks at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum are preparing for some early All Hallows’ Eve fun with the 23rd Annual Spooktacular.

The event returns for two nights, Oct. 20 and 21, at the village and museum site at 751 Highway 97B.

As dusk falls on the village, strange shadows and ghostly figures will appear as the Spooktacular magic commences.

Little ghouls can brave the not-so-scary Pumpkin Patch Path full of rhymes, games and treats, or visit Mt Ida Church and enjoy just the right amount of fright with not-so-scary stories from Spooky Tales of Halloween. Visit the mystical fortune teller, but beware – she may know all your secrets, predict your future or call the spirits to reveal what your future holds.

If you are feeling a bit under the weather, make an appointment with the menacing mad scientist and receive a diagnosis in his electric chair

If amusements are what you seek, test your skills at games of chance in the Hocus Pocus Midway.

If you venture too far and cross the Bridge of Last Hope, you will find yourself on Shady Lane where chills, thrills and villains await as you prowl the boardwalk of the Montebello Building. Shops will be transformed into blood-curdling, bone- chilling shops of horror. Mayhem awaits you – this is only for the brave of heart.

Related: Follow Observer reporter Carli Berry on the Spook Trail at Spooktacular

Keep up your pace on a hair-raising adventure through the Haunted House.

Do you think you are fearless enough to venture to the Spook Trail?

There are haunts around every corner stalking you in the forest where zombies and phantoms await. You have been warned.

When you’re ready for a break from all the horrifying thrills, enjoy hot dogs, hot chocolate and popcorn by the fire, or rest your brooms and visit the RIP Coloring Room where you can have your face painted, make a fun Haney craft or colour a picture to take home. You never know what you might unearth at Spooktacular.

Admission is $8 per person with children ages four and under free. Gates open at 5 p.m., with scary and not-so-scary amusements open until 8:30 p.m.

Related: All set to scare

For more information, call 250-832-5243, visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org or find R.J. Haney on facebook.com/Haneyheritage. Ghouls and Ghosts under 12 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Volunteers help make Spooktacular magic happen. From 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 21, volunteers are needed to dress in costume and play a spook on the haunted trail, dress as a fairytale character and play games with the young goblins who come to trick or treat, serve hot-dogs and hot chocolate and assist with parking and admissions. To volunteer, email volunteer@salmonarmmuseum.org, or call 250-832-5243.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan Symphony Orchestra welcomes Tanya Tagaq
Next story
Gypsy jazz on the menu

Just Posted

Driven by fire and passion for her community

Remembering former Sicamous mayor and Eagle Valley News editor Lorraine March

Church plan to buy Salmon Arm Downtown Activity Centre fails

Cost to purchase and remediate plumbing and asbestos issues too high

2020 Memorial Cup to be a Kelowna-wide event

Kelowna will officially host the hockey event

Housing, homelessness and highway key concerns at candidates meeting

Salmon Arm residents pack Salmar Classic to hear questions to mayor and council hopefuls

Unseasonably cold in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Tempeartures are about 4 C cooler than normal for this time of year

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Book Talk: Teleportation through literature

As the summer turns to fall, it’s the perfect time to lose yourself in literature

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra welcomes Tanya Tagaq

Performance in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap breakfast bags big bucks

17th annual Drive-Thru Breakfast in Vernon raises more than $10,500

Close gives award-worthy performance in The Wife

The Wife, starring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryces, plays at the Salmar Classic on Oct. 6

Gypsy jazz on the menu

Vernon’s Neil Fraser and Nomad to play Salmon Arm at Nexus on Oct. 18

Coffee, books and writers

Author Shirley Dekelver reads from her latest book at Salmon Arm writers’ coffee house

Most Read