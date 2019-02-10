A view of the Bank of Hamilton in the newly created Montebello Block at RJ Haney Heritage Park. Proceeds from the silent auction at this year’s Heritage Week pie auction at the Mall at Piccadilly will go towards phase 2/3 of the Montebello Project: the Children’s Museum and the Sprig of Heather restaurant. (Photo contributed)

Haney Heritage Village seeks Shuswap’s best pie

Everyone invited to explore the area’s rich heritage from Feb. 18 to 23

R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum is taking the 23rd Annual Heritage Week on the road to the Mall at Piccadilly.

Everyone is invited to explore the area’s rich local heritage from Feb. 18 to 23.

“This year’s heritage week theme is ‘Heritage: The Tie That Binds’ and is meant to encourage British Columbians to reflect on the stories of our past,” says Haney Heritage Village General Manager Susan Mackie. “Take a moment and step back in time to remember the history of the Shuswap and discover the people and stories that shape our past, present, and our future.”

These stories are the threads that interweave memory, culture and place. By taking the time to listen and gain knowledge from elders and their experiences, a complex interconnected world is revealed as people and places are woven into a detailed tapestry of history and heritage, adds Mackie.

This year’s Heritage Week keepsake poster features a photo taken in February 1924, after the birthday party Margaret Springer threw for Helen Yick.

Museum curator, Deborah Chapman, has created a special exhibit just for Heritage Week themed around this photo. Discover the story of six-year-old Helen Yick and how the Methodist women were the tie that bound Helen’s family and this community.

Related: 2014 – Appealing display for Heritage Week

Starting on Feb. 18, take a stroll through the mall to view this exhibit and visit a variety of pioneer displays and exhibitors who will share stories of the Shuswap history with you.

Known as one of the best silent auctions in the Shuswap, the Haney Village and Museum fundraiser opens on Thursday, Feb. 21, with more than 180 items that local businesses, organizations and individuals have donated. Items up for bid include various gift certificates for spa services, entertainment, food and beverages, car maintenance, and tax services. There is clothing, pet-care baskets, garden items, home security, artwork, home decor items, and so much more.

“The Salmon Arm community has made the silent auction one of the village’s most successful fundraising events of the season,” says Mackie. “Check it out and place your bids before the auction closes Saturday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

Saturday is also Family Fun Day at the mall, with activities for the whole family – panning for real Haney gold or making a special Heritage Week craft, and visit the model railroad display as well.

Start your morning with breakfast at Jane’s Place between 8 and 10 a.m. When you order the $5.75 breakfast special, the owner will generously donate part of the breakfast proceeds back to the village.

If your pie-making skills are up to snuff, enter the 20th Annual Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest with a chance to claim the title. Homemade pies must be apple, fruit, or berry and are judged by appearance, authenticity, texture, and taste.

Enter your pie on Saturday between 10 to 11 a.m. at centre court at The Mall at Piccadilly.

First, second and third-place winners will walk away with this year’s title, prize ribbon, a gift, and dinner theatre tickets for two to the summer production of Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre. For the official pie contest rules, call the village at 250-832-5243 or email info@salmonarmmuseum.org.

Related: A most delicious competition at the Mall at Piccadilly

After the judging and awards, slices of the pies will be available for sale at $2.50 each.

At noon, everyone is welcome to join in on the exciting action and bid on pies specially baked and donated by pie contest winners from past years as well as celebrity baked pies, in the Best of the Shuswap Pie Auction. Pies will be auctioned to the highest bidder.

Last year the pie auction raised $51,000, with the proceeds going towards the extraordinary projects at the museum and village.

This year, R.J. Haney Heritage Village is fundraising for phase 2/3 of the Montebello Project: the Children’s Museum and the Sprig of Heather restaurant.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village is a not-for-profit charitable organization that proudly takes care of the history of Salmon Arm and the surrounding community. The donations and proceeds from Heritage Week support the projects and educational programs at Haney. For more information on annual passes and events, or if you would like to become a member, volunteer or donor, contact R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum by phone 250-832-5243 or check out the website www.salmonarmmuseum.org.

