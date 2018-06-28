Haney to serve up burgers, beer and Chicken-Like Birds

Chicken-Like Birds’ Ari Lantela and Jasmin Frederickson headline the Beer, Burger and Chicken-Like Birds event at RJ Haney Heritage Village on Saturday, July 14. (File photo)

R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum will host an evening of burgers, beer and Chicken-Like Birds on Saturday, July 14.

The popular duo includes Ari Lantela on guitar and suitcase drum and Jasmin Frederickson on standing bass.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at R.J. Haney Heritage Village, Save-on-Foods or Askew’s Foods, or by calling 250-832-5243.

The gates at Haney open at 5 p.m., with burgers and beer being served at 5:30 and show time at 7.

For more information on this event, visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org.

For more information on Chicken-Like Birds, www.chickenlikebirds.com.