Chicken-Like Birds’ Ari Lantela and Jasmin Frederickson headline the Beer, Burger and Chicken-Like Birds event at RJ Haney Heritage Village on Saturday, July 14. (File photo)

Haney to serve up burgers, beer and Chicken-Like Birds

R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum will host an evening of burgers, beer and Chicken-Like Birds on Saturday, July 14.

The popular duo includes Ari Lantela on guitar and suitcase drum and Jasmin Frederickson on standing bass.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at R.J. Haney Heritage Village, Save-on-Foods or Askew’s Foods, or by calling 250-832-5243.

The gates at Haney open at 5 p.m., with burgers and beer being served at 5:30 and show time at 7.

For more information on this event, visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org.

For more information on Chicken-Like Birds, www.chickenlikebirds.com.

Previous story
Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price
Next story
Big festival to dance into Salmon Arm

Just Posted

City sets stage for underpass referendum

Voters will be asked if they support a city bylaw to borrow $5.3 million for construction

In Photos: Gathering Together in Salmon Arm

Downtown Salmon Arm saw a vibrant mix of music, dance, food, fashion… Continue reading

CSRD adopts cannabis policy

The policy says cannabis businesses will not be supported on Agricultural Land Reserve land

Garbage collection going bi-weekly in July 2019

Food waste collection expected to reduce solid refuse going to landfill

Vernon Freemasons celebrate 125 years

Anniversary celebrations planned for July 28

Preventing invasive mussels in the Shuswap

Zebra and Quagga mussels threaten B.C. lakes and rivers

Wileman goes wild for Turn-Key

North Okanagan Soccer League roundup

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

New seats on the way for Shuswap Theatre

Soon every seat at Shuswap Theatre will be the best seat in… Continue reading

Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre celebrates 25th year

Playwright Richard Blacklock serves up Tales of My Little Town

Haney to serve up burgers, beer and Chicken-Like Birds

R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum will host an evening of burgers,… Continue reading

Big festival to dance into Salmon Arm

Dancers from North America and abroad invited to Festival 2019 next July

Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend

ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday

Most Read