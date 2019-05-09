Musician Tom Cochrane poses in Toronto on Friday, February 6, 2015. The grounds of an infamous Ontario prison will be transformed into a rock music festival later this year. Darren Calabrese/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Headstones, Tom Cochrane, Tragically Hip members to perform at the Kingston Pen

Kingston Penitentiary closed in 2013 after the federal government deemed it outdated and too expensive

The grounds of an infamous Ontario prison will be transformed into a rock music festival later this year.

Singer Tom Cochrane and members of the Tragically Hip are among those expected to perform at the former Kingston Penitentiary for a charity concert on Sept. 14.

The Headstones, fronted by singer, actor and Kingston native Hugh Dillon, will headline the show called “Rockin’ the Big House” that’s expected to draw 2,500 people.

The Trews, Pursuit of Happiness and Kasador are also on the bill, as well as the Hip’s Paul Langlois, Gord Sinclair and Rob Baker, who are special guests.

Tickets are $75 and go on sale through Ticketmaster on Saturday at 10 a.m., with proceeds supporting the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

The Kingston Penitentiary was once home to some of Canada’s most dangerous criminals including killers Clifford Olson and Paul Bernardo. It formally closed in 2013 after the federal government deemed it outdated and too expensive to run.

Now, curious visitors can book tours at the site through a program run by the City of Kingston, Correctional Service Canada and the St. Lawrence Parks Commission.

VIDEO: Tragically Hip singer-songwriter Gord Downie dies at 53

Bhavana Varma, president and CEO of the United Way of KFL&A, which is organizing the concert, said the organization used to run those tours and was familiar with the location.

They got the idea for the event when brainstorming a new way to approach their annual fundraiser, she said.

“It just seemed like, what’s unique in Kingston? And certainly the Pen is.”

The bands are performing without a fee and local breweries are donating beer to help raise money, she said.

READ MORE: ‘It only lacks your presence’: truth, art, words and the legacy of Gord Downie

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Benjamin Dakota Rogers comes to Kelowna to let his guitar sing
Next story
Camelot comes to Kelowna

Just Posted

Robbery, assault of police officer with weapon among several Shuswap charges

Accused faces more than 30 counts ranging from October 2018 to January 2019

VIDEO: Ducks on the road? Waddle they do?

A mom and her five ducklings embarked on a perilous journey to the Salmon Arm wharf

Invasive mussels campaign ramps up for May long weekend

Shuswap organizations encourage residents to speak with boaters from out of province

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Finally feels like summer

Sun and warm temperatures are expected through the weekend.

Worm Couple wins bet by becoming master composters

Blind Bay’s Donald Bourne and Colleen Kohlman complete CSRD program

VIDEO: Ducks on the road? Waddle they do?

A mom and her five ducklings embark on a perilous journey to the Salmon Arm wharf

Straight Outta Rutland: UBC Okanagan adds Rutland bastketball star

Prabhtej Deol will join the Heat this upcoming season

International tech company opens North American headquarters in Kelowna

IPMC Smart Technologies celebrated the grand opening of its new Landmark Centre office on May 8

Letter: Political promises appeal to dream of getting something for nothing

Politicians appeal to our greedy little ‘lottery gene’ which causes most of… Continue reading

Letter: No mystery to McGuire Lake

McGuire Lake as ‘bottomless’ is naturally appealing, but Russel Ruhr could have… Continue reading

Young entrepreneurs participate in start-up event

Summerland youths attend TechStars event in Kelowna

Summerland solar power project will provide electricity

Project will give Summerland Power the ability to generate 1,200 megawatts of electrical power

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Most Read