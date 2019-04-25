Helevorn comes to Kelowna on first Canadian tour

The Spaniards will bring their brand of doom metal to Kelowna May 11

Helevorn will bring their brand of doom metal to Kelowna May 11 (Submitted)

Spain’s own melodic doom death metal band, Helevorn, is coming to Kelowna on their first Canadian tour.

The band was founded in Palma, Mallorca in 1999 and ever since, the Spaniards have been creating songs that are both brutal and melodious.

The band’s guitarist, Sandro Vizcaino said that the band never shares their personal side in their music but instead they react to world events and the latest headlines in the news.

“He (Josep Brunet, vocalist) writes the song and it’s normally about what is happening in the world and the way he sees it and reads the news and the things that happen,” said Vizcaino.

The two are the main creators of the band’s songs, which then they bring it to Xavi Gil, Enrique Sierra and Guillem C. M. to put on the finishing touches.

Their latest album, Aamamata is a nine-track piece of art that was unleashed in January. The band has dedicated the fourth track, Aurora to the victims of the Spanish Civil War (1936 to 1939) and to Aurora Picornell, a Spanish political martyr who was executed in 1937.

“A freedom fighter who stood up for liberty and civil rights, and was executed on January 5, 1937. More than 80 years after her death, her body has not yet been found,” said the band in a joint statement on their bandcamp account.

Vizcaino said that not only their lyrical content but also their unwillingness to follow the rules sets them apart from the rest.

“We don’t try to follow the rules, we play what we play and we don’t worry about it. We will play something different like classic doom metal and sometimes a little more death metal with a progressive movement. It makes us a little bit different,” said Vizcaino.

Helevorn will be at Munnin’s Post on their Aamamata Tour May 11.

