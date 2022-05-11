Henry Winkler gets book deal, memoir to come out in 2024

Henry Winkler arrives at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, on Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. Celadon Books announced Wednesday that it has a deal with Winkler to tell his life story. The memoir, currently untitled, is scheduled for 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Henry Winkler is busy as ever these days, but the actor is still making time to write a memoir.

Celadon Books announced Wednesday that it has a deal with Winkler to tell his life story. The memoir, currently untitled, is scheduled for 2024. Winkler, 76, became famous in the 1970s as “The Fonz” on the sitcom “Happy Days” and has worked steadily ever since. His hundreds of TV and movie credits include “Arrested Development,” Parks and Recreation” and an Emmy-winning role on the HBO series “Barry.”

“I am both excited and nervous to contemplate writing a memoir, because it’s hard to remember what happened the day before yesterday. But here I go!” Winkler said in a statement,

Winkler has worked on several previous books, including “I’ve Never Met An Idiot On The River: Reflections on Family, Photography, and Fly-Fishing” and the children’s series “Here’s Hank” and “Alien Superstar,” for which he collaborated with Lin Oliver.

