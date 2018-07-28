Herald Nix exhibit plays into Roots & Blues

Salmon Arm Art Gallery is pleased to present Herald Nix in both visual and performance art events in August.

“Scenery” is an exhibition of oil paintings by Herald Nix created in the past year in the Shuswap area. His abstracted landscapes are subtle reflections of the changing light on the mountains and waterways that surround us.

A single image will be explored dozens of times in oil on board, and presented as a series for the viewer to contemplate as though moving through the seasons in just a few moments.

The opening reception is on Friday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m., featuring live music by Jen Dyck, and wonderful refreshments.

As a special addition to this exhibition, the gallery will be hosting an event to celebrate the musical talent of Herald Nix. On Thursday, Aug. 16, as part of the Roots & Blues SuperCrawl evening, enjoy a concert featuring Herald Nix and bandmates Ronnie Hayward and Jay Johnson at the Art Gallery at 5 p.m., followed by Pizza on the Plaza at 6 p.m., with the gourmet offerings of Fire On Wheels. Tickets are $20 and available at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery and Fire On Wheels pizza cart. Limited seating, so get your tickets early.

The exhibition continues until Saturday, Sept.8. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with late evenings on Thursdays until 7 p.m. The Coffee Break and Artist Talk is on Thursday, Aug. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Family Saturdays continues each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission to the gallery is by donation.

Submitted by Salmon Arm Art Gallery director/curator Tracey Kutschker

Well-known Canadian contemporary blues artist Harald Nix performing on stage at the amphitheatre at R. J. Haney Heritage Village. (File photo)