High Tea in May and actors wanted at Haney

R.J. Haney Heritage Village Museum seeking interpreters, actors for dinner theatre

Celebrate the arrival of spring at the 10th Annual High Tea at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum on Sunday, May 26 from 1 to 3 p.m..

Come and enjoy an afternoon of antics, music, entertainment, tea and treats with a playful twist.

Marjorie’s Tea Room has prepared a special High Tea menu with a selection of freshly prepared finger sandwiches, scones and a variety of homemade cakes and treats, all paired with a wide range of specialty teas.

Ticket holders will enjoy a special fashion show, Every Dress Has a Story, featuring wedding dresses and their stories. Also, entertaining at High Tea is award-winning Vancouver entertainer, Christine Pilgrim and live music from local artist, Peter Clark.

Come dressed up for High Tea in your best Edwardian Garb. Prizes for best dressed and best hat will be awarded.

Tickets for High Tea are $25 and include your admission to the Village. Tickets can be purchased by calling 250-832-5243, or visit R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum located at 751 – Highway 97 B or your local Askew’s Foods. Seating is limited

Actors wanted

R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum is looking to hire four actors for this season’s production of Villains and Vittles Dinner Theater, and four interpreters to lead guided tours of the Heritage Village.

Auditions are on Wednesday, May 8 at 4 p.m. in Marjorie’s Tea Room at the Village.

The play is written and directed by local playwright Peter Blacklock and depicts the history of Salmon Arm. Bring your resumes with a headshot and references with you to the audition, and come prepared to show your talents in acting, singing, dancing or playing a musical instrument. If you are unable to attend the audition, an alternate interview can be arranged.

The Village, Museum and Marjorie’s Tea Room offer a unique cultural heritage experience for the travelling and local public. The Heritage interpreters and actors work with the general manager and visitor services department supporting the day-to-day operation of the Heritage Village and Museum, greeting visitors, leading interpretive tours of the site and sharing its fascinating history.

Read more: Wanted: Antique weigh scale for Haney Heritage Village

Explore Salmon Arm’s history at Haney

Read more: Enjoy a taste of the Shuswap at Haney Harvest celebration

Applicants should have an interest in history and historical events and be willing to learn about local history. Successful candidates assist in the educational programs, promotion of site interpretation and the Village’s activities, and depict the local history as an actor in the live performances of our dinner theatre production three nights per week during July and August.

For more information, contact Susan Mackie, general manager, at 250-832-5234, email to info@salmonarmmuseum.org, or visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org/employmentatthevillage for a list of all employment opportunities.

Submitted.

