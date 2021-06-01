Historic Salmon Arm fair turns to technology for 2021

Plans are underway for the return of the Salmon Arm Fair this year with a hybrid virtual event. (File photo)

Salmon Arm’s historic fall fair will be plugged in for 2021.

The Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association’s new fair co-ordinator, Jim McEwan, announced this week that the fair, postponed since the onset of COVID-19, will be making a comeback this year with a free online format that will offer live streaming of tutorials, demonstrations and video exhibits of home craft and agricultural shows.

While nothing replaces the in-person experience of the fair, said McEwan in a media release, the three-day virtual event will provide “something that’s kind of fun and definitely we will be more accessible to more people, especially those unable to travel or are home-bound.”

“The Fair committee, volunteers, exhibitors, business community and staff will be working hard to keep the spirit of the Salmon Arm Fair alive and provide an engaging virtual event for the community,” said McEwan.

Among the video demonstrations planned for 2021 is Taste of Culture, for which organizers will be asking local chefs to prepare various dishes.

There will also be virtual demonstrations on baking the perfect pie crust, canning, backyard garden success, companion pet first aid, making kombucha and more, said McEwan.

An E-Zone tent for the kids will focus on the use of virtual technology to entertain, educate and engage youth about life on the farm, as well as offer a Scavenger Hunt and a Colour the Community contest.

McEwan said the fair is also looking into offering limited capacity drive-in family movie nights and limited capacity drive-in concerts.

“The Fair looks forward to continuing our long tradition of hosting family fun that celebrates the rich history and tradition of our agricultural community,” said McEwan.

The Fair committee is looking for people to volunteer with developing the website and mobile app for the hybrid Fair. For information, contact the fair office at 250-832-0442 or email fair@salmonarmfair.com.

“We will invite everyone to participate in the 2021 Salmon Arm Fair – Virtual Experience to celebrate and recognize the hard work of Shuswap area residents who offer their skills, passion, and their creative energy to bring hope and resiliency to our region,” said McEwan. “Stay tuned to the fair website and social media as the Fair organizing committee will provide announcements as attractions, events, dates are confirmed.”

