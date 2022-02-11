Hopes high for return of Salmon Arm ROOTS&BLUES at city fairgrounds

By Barb Brouwer

Contributor

Live music on four stages, fabulous food, awesome souvenirs and more, all in the future home of the Music Capital of British Columbia.

This is the hopeful picture painted for the 30th Annual ROOTSandBLUES Festival that will go live Aug. 18 to 21.

Salmon Arm Folk Music Society chair Kimm Magill-Hofmann opened the Feb. 9 online AGM by thanking staff, community and government for continued support over the past two years. Having received no new nominations, the 12-member board remains the same, with Chad Eliason in his second year as liaison between the City of Salmon Arm and the board.

In presenting the financial statements, BDO’s Angie Spencer noted the society received close to $400,000 in grants and COVID-19 relief funding in 2021. Total revenue from all sources was $535,546, with expenses totalling $444,718.

While there was no live festival last year, executive director David Gonella pointed out the 2021 Altered States online festival was well-received, with 10,000 viewers tuning in over the two-day show.

“I am happy to report the support we gratefully received has not gone for naught,” he said, noting staff continued to create new opportunities.

Funding from Creative BC allowed the society to complete a business plan to develop an equipment-sharing network. Work will continue on the next phase of putting the plan into effect.

A BC Arts Infrastructure grant was used to buy production and video equipment that will allow the society to program concerts in remote off-grid locations as the gear is all battery operated.

Gonella was also pleased to report a generator reduction program has been completed.

“It’s a fancy name for saying all future ROOTSandBLUES and other events on the fairgrounds will not have to rent fuel-powered generators to provide electricity,” he said, giving kudos to staff and several project partners.

With glowing praise, Gonella introduced Kevin Tobin, the festival’s new artistic director who arrived in October 2021.

“In a short amount of time, he has become one of the team,” said Gonella. “He has earned instant respect from the staff with his professionalism, and his attention to detail is impressive.”

Tobin is Impressed by the “incredible support” the festival receives from the community through volunteerism. He’s says fans returning to the festival can expect an experience that feels rather like slipping into a comfortable old sweater.

In his first AGM report, Tobin said he believes strongly in being part of the community and intends to be visible and accessible.

He plans to create an artistic lineup, continuing on the “where musicians go to play” theme. Local, regional, Canadian, global and emerging artists will be signed as headliners.

Tobin’s goals for the coming year include increasing seasonal activity, increasing world music, Indigenous and LGBTQIA2S+ performers.

Hopes are high that the festival will return to the fairgrounds and great weather in just six months.

Its first live show in two years, an evening with talented Canadian singer-songwriter Barney Bentall, is sold out. Fans may reach out to info@rootsandblues.ca to be placed on a waiting list in the event restrictions are relaxed and allow a larger audience to attend the April 16 show.

Tickets to the 2022 30th Anniversary ROOTSandBLUES Festival are available at www.rootsandblues.ca. Early Bird pricing ends on Feb. 28. Day passes will be available beginning March 1, the date Tobin will release the names of some of this year’s festival performers.

newsroom@saobserver.net

