Horn-powered hip-hop and funk ensemble The New Groovement to play Salmon Arm

Victoria’s The New Groovement will be performing at Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall on March 18, 2023. (Photo contributed)

By Jim Cooperman

Special to the Observer

Shuswap music lovers can groove to live hip-hop and horn-powered funk when The New Groovement take the stage at Song Sparrow Hall on March 18.

For the last decade, The New Groovement has been the funk, hip-hop party machine of Victoria, B.C. Featuring a full horn section, congas, timbales, guitar, bass and drums, the band is bound to get you out of your seat to boogie on the dance floor. With current frontman and emcee Shane Blaq bringing lyricism and a soulful swagger, they provide a powerhouse of sound combined with soulful poetic vibes.

The New Groovement has made their mark on B.C.’s music scene, having been nominated for Urban Artist of the Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards, winning Album of the Year at the Vancouver Island Music Awards, and opening for acclaimed acts such as Booker T. Jones, Five Alarm Funk and Busty and the Bass. They are found regularly wowing crowds at the region’s biggest festivals and touring Western Canada. The nine-piece band released their first full-length studio album, The Orange Album, in 2015 and their Tired of Waiting EP in 2018.

This show is Celebrate Shuswap Society’s sixth dance party, with more to come, including the exciting Motown Review in April. Get your tickets soon at celebrateshuswap.ca to avoid disappointment!

