Hot chocolate to sweeten the way to Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest

The Hot Chocolate Tasting Trail in Salmon Arm starts Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. in collaboration with the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest running Feb. 18-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Love hot chocolate? Then this event is your event.

It involves sampling hot chocolate, drinking hot chocolate, judging hot chocolate, drinking more hot chocolate and maybe even winning hot chocolate.

Downtown Salmon Arm (DSA) and the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest, Feb. 18-19, have been collaborating to link the Winter Fest with downtown and the downtown with the Winter Fun Fest. One of the ambassadors they’ve chosen to add warmth to the winter is a cherished chocolatey beverage.

The 1st Annual Downtown Hot Chocolate Trail includes participating locations: the Pink Cherry, Shuswap Pie Co., Stillfood Bistro & Cappuccino Bar, Anvil Coffee Collective, Ecotreats and the Night Café.

To participate, people can purchase a Hot Chocolate Tasting Trail ticket, which has suggestions for judging. How is the aroma, the texture, the taste?

Tickets can be picked up at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market on Feb. 4 or Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or can be purchased online and then picked up at Ecotreats, 190 Trans-Canada Hwy.

A Regular Tasting Ticket can be found online at: https://salmon-arm-fair.tickit.ca/events/18311 A Spirited Tasting Ticket can be purchased at: https://salmon-arm-fair.tickit.ca/events/18312 Spirited tickets include alcoholic beverages at participating locations. Purchasers must be 19+ with proof of photo ID.

The Hot Chocolate Tasting Trail in Salmon Arm starts Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. in collaboration with the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest running Feb. 18-19. (Downtown Salmon Arm image)

Over the next two weeks you can take your Tasting Ticket to each participating location and receive a taste-sized hot chocolate (four ounce) and a stamp on your ticket.

When you’re ready you can also redeem your Tasting Ticket coupon for one full-sized hot chocolate before Feb. 28 at the participating location of your choice. (Your Tasting Ticket coupon is the smaller side of the Tasting Ticket, the side that does not have the stamps.)

You can also vote for your favourite by taking your Tasting Ticket stub to the Winter Fun Fest and dropping it in the draw bin by Sunday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. (Your ticket stub is the large side of the Tasting Ticket, the side that has the stamps on it.)

Categories are best overall, most creative and best spirited.

When you submit your vote you are also entered to win $50 Downtown Dollars and a full-sized hot chocolate at all participating locations.

Jennifer Broadwell, Downtown Salmon Arm manager, said the DSA wants to encourage residents to go to the Winter Fun Fest and try out the Hot Chocolate Tasting Trail.

“Winter can be a quiet time of year in our community; this is a great way to say hi to local shop owners and give a little support.”

Read more: Business stable for Canoe Forest Products despite some industry closures

Read more: Community to celebrate Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest and Parade in early 2023

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmBusinessFestival