Hot night, cool guitars

Francois Et Guillaume, aka Willy Gaw and Darrin Herting, fill the hot, smokey air at the Ross Street Plaza with cool Gypsy jazz during their Downtown Live performance Thursday, Aug. 9. Nices Verdes plays the Ross Street Plaza stage at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Municipal Election
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us