Francois Et Guillaume, aka Willy Gaw and Darrin Herting, fill the hot, smokey Ross Street Plaza with some cool Gypsy jazz during their Downtown Live performance Thursday evening, Aug. 9. Nices Verdes plays the Ross Street Plaza stage at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Hot night, cool guitars

Downtown Live concert series continues Friday, Aug. 10

