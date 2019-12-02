Salmon Arm Art Gallery extending hours to explore Little Lake

Elements of felted fibre sculpture will be spun into yarn, available for sale.

The Little Lake exhibit, a felted recreation of Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake, ends on Dec. 14. (Salmon Arm Art Gallery photo)

Time is running out to catch the colourful, felted fibre recreation of McGuire Lake at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

The Little Lake exhibit comes to a close on Saturday, Dec. 14.

This community collaborative project has received rave reviews from visitors arriving from all over the Thompson Okanagan, says gallery director and curator Tracey Kutschker.

The 250-plus artists and participants who co-created the sculpture are proud of their work. However, the installation cannot be permanent – a site-specific installation made from natural materials would wear out, explains Kutschker.

To further accommodate those who have yet to take in the exhibit, or who wish to revisit the Little Lake, gallery hours have been extended from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, Dec. 10 to 13.

“This will allow as many people as possible to soak in all the memories of walking on the cobblestones, pointing out the rocks that one made, spying all the bees and dragonflies and enjoying the historic photographs of McGuire Lake during the past 100 years,” said Kutschker.

Following the exhibit, elements of the Little Lake will be available for sale at the Winter Arts Market on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from noon to 7 p.m. The lake will be spun into yarn, and skeins will be available for $25 each.

