Howling hot summer at Caravan Theatre

Above, Kaitlyn Yott, as Leoty, and Aaron M. Wells, as White Shadow, star in The Coyote, playing at the Caravan Farm Theatre until August 11.
Top right, Wells, Michael Kennard and Peter Anderson the play three coyotes, while James Fagan Tait takes on a villainous role.
Right, Anderson and Kennard are Slobberjaw and Muzzleguts, a pair of coyote tricksters
Brendan Shykora