L-R – Brody Bauer – Lead Guitar, Vocals, Myles Packer – Bass, Vocals, Alex Rye – Lead Vocals, Brendan Meilleur – Drums, Vocals, Matthew Lindholm – Rhythm Guitar, Vocals​ ​Photo Credit: Darla Woodley, Red Socks Photography​

Hybrid metal band ‘falls’ into Penticton, Salmon Arm

Edmonton’s Fall of Earth plays three shows in B.C. this month

An Edmonton “hybrid metal” band is falling into the B.C. Interior this month with three separate shows.

Fall of Earth is being called a mélange of genres with elements of progressive, death, and thrash.

The band kicked off their fourth year of touring with their latest album From the Ashes, released this past April. Starting in Peace River, Alta, on Sept.8, the quartet will head to B.C. for shows in Kamloops, Penticton, and Salmon Arm before heading east to Halifax, NS.

The group has planned more than 40 performances over two months with the tour wrapping up in Saskatoon, SK on Nov. 18.

Jon Asher with Asher Media, said Fall of Earth has found a healthy balance between heavy sections and clean sections.

“Since writing this second album, Fall OF Earth says that they have a better understanding of what they want their music to become and where to steer the direction of their future works. All across the board, their lyrics come from a very personal place and hold a serious connotation,” said Asher.

Check them out at one of the three B.C. performances:

•Kamloops on Sept. 21 at the Blue Grotto

•Penticton on Sept. 22 at Clancy’s Pub

•Salmon Arm on Sept.23 at Solid Urban Studio

READ MORE: Too good to pass up: App to reduce food waste launches in Kelowna

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmKamloopsMusicPenticton

Previous story
Ulcer sidelines Springsteen for September, recovery expected

Just Posted

This small collection of rocks was gathered along the Upper Flume Trail earlier this summer, before the Bush Creek East wildfire burned through it. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Viewpoint: Wildfire recovery includes taking time to heal from trauma and loss

RCMP and fire crews attended a vehicle incident where a car had gone off the highway, down an embankment and began to burn, near Salmon Arm Sept. 7, 2023 (Black Press file photo)
Vehicle incident leads to small brush fire along Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Ten residential units consisting of two fourplexes and one duplex have been proposed for 551 21st St. NE, next to the Turner Creek Trail. (Google image)
10 residential units intended for rentals proposed for Salmon Arm property

A pickup truck police say was stolen in Kelowna remains on its side in a ditch along 50th St. SW on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
2 arrested after truck crashes in Salmon Arm following escape attempt from Kelowna