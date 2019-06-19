IKEA is on the hunt for a happiness consultant who can spend two weeks in Demark this September. (Black Press Media file photo)

IKEA offers free meatballs, travel expenses in search for ‘happiness consultant’

Job opening to spend two weeks in Denmark finding the key to a happy home

If spending an afternoon wandering the aisles of IKEA is your idea of a good time, a new job opportunity might be right up your alley.

Ikea is looking for a new happiness consultant, who will help find “all the keys to a real home of happiness” with a two-week stay in Denmark this September according to the job posting on IKEA’s Home View website.

READ ALSO: It just got easier to ship IKEA furniture to the Island

Their ideal candidate is someone who is curious — “perhaps born with a magnifying glass in hand” — a world traveller, lives on planet Earth (or an international space station) and someone who has always wanted to find the secret to happiness.

IKEA will give their selected applicant a temporary home in Copenhagen, two weeks of home visits, guided tours, a token salary as well as facilitating and covering travel expenses.

READ ALSO: IKEA tops list of searches for Used.ca Victoria

The best part? Free meatballs at the IKEA restaurant.

If it sounds like your dream job, you only have until July 1 to apply, with the selected applicant being chosen in mid-July.

For more information on the happiness consultant position, visit ikeahomeview.com/join-and-win.


