Smith and Fraser play the newly renovated Carlin Hall stage on Friday, Nov. 29. (File photo)

In concert: Smith and Fraser to play new Carlin Hall stage

Live music back on at community hall following recently completed renovations

Stage renovations are complete and music is back on at Carlin Hall.

On Friday, Nov. 29, the hall will once again reverberate with live music, courtesy of local artists Smith and Fraser, with guest Sean Sheppard.

Andrew Smith and Neil Fraser’s diverse influences include Django Rheinhart, Bruce Cockburn, Dave Brubeck and James Taylor. Smith is an accomplished singer, songwriter, a tap-style guitarist and an award winning music producer. Neil Fraser is a master guitarist, studio player, composer and arranger.

Read more: Show will go on in honour of Shuswap musician Willy Gaw

Read more: Elton John concert sets the stage for Shuswap man’s marriage proposal

If you haven’t had an opportunity to check out the new Carlin Hall stage, this is your chance, says the Carlin Hall Community Association, adding performers and audiences have been thrilled with the hall’s new stage which provides a versatile venue for arts and culture.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets, $20, are available at Acorn Music or at the door.

