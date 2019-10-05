Chris Czajkowski speaks of her experience during the nearly two-month-long fire evacuation order at Kleena Kleene in 2017 at the Salmon Arm Library on Saturday, Oct. 4. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
In Photos: Authors recount 2017 fire evacuation at Salmon Arm Library
Nearly 50 people came to listen to the authors recount their story
Nearly 50 people gathered at the Salmon Arm Library to hear Chris Czajkowski and Fred Reid recount the nearly two-month-long fire evacuation order at Kleena Kleene in 2017.
The event inspired Czajkowski Reid to write a book together called Captured by Fire: Surviving British Columbia’s New Wildfire Reality. The authors are coming to the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives on Wednesday, Oct. 9, for a book signing.
The 2017 wildfire season destroyed more than 1.2 million hectares of land, more than $649 million in fire suppression was expended and more than 65,000 people were evacuated over the course of the record-breaking summer.
