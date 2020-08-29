In photos: Five stages of laughter at Shuswap Theatre

“Mom” Glitter Esquivias (right) raises her arms in frustration during a conversation with “son” Caleb Cox, as Eli Cox and Sophia Westgarde listen in their performance of Bradley Hayward’s Pay Phone during one of their Walk-About Theatre performances outside Shuswap Theatre on Friday night, Aug. 28, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Physically distanced audience members were pleased to once again connect with live performances at Shuswap Theatre.

The first sold-out evening of Walk-About Theatre was held Friday evening, Aug. 28, with five separate and distanced outdoor “stages” set up around Shuswap Theatre. Performances were 10 minutes, with audience rotating between stages to take in each comedic offering.

Walk-About Theatre runs again Saturday, Aug. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets and more information are can be found at shuswaptheatre.com.

Narrator Brook Derksen cools off heated Pirate Citrus (Ali Balloun) mid-battle in Vengeance, Sea Salt, and other Things during one of their Walk-About Theatre performances outside Shuswap Theatre on Friday night, Aug. 28, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Nadine Scott lets Randy Brogden down hard, explaining he’s not the jockey she’s looking for, in The Dismissal from Norm Foster’s Office Hours, their Walk-About Theatre offering held outside Shuswap Theatre on Friday night, Aug. 28, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Teresa McKerral and Desiree Roy share an exchange in James Bowlby’s The Actresses during one of their Walk-About Theatre performances outside Shuswap Theatre on Friday night, Aug. 28, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Julia Body and Gloria Cox seek out an amazing washroom in the lobby during a bit of improv in one of their Walk-About Theatre performances outside Shuswap Theatre on Friday night, Aug. 28, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)