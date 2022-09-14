In photos: Fun times at the Salmon Arm Fair

Riders on the Super Shot begin their free fall as fellow Midway adventurers hang upside down on the Fire Ball at the Salmon Arm Fair on Saturday evening, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Patricia Purdaby and daughter Scarlett pet 4H Club member Matthew Simmons’ rabbit Wiggle at the Salmon Arm Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Noelle Cox and Elvi Pukas of the Shuswap Spinners and Weavers wrap up their projects in the Spinners and Weavers display at the Salmon Arm Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Adam Fitzpatrick performs his Elvis Evolution show at the Salmon Arm Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

April Midan with the Sorrento 4H Club receives an appreciative mid-shave bleat from Eugene at the Salmon Arm Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Pieces of shattered lances fly through the air after jousters (and brothers) Aaron and Joshua Toby score hits on the grid guards bolted to their shoulders during a Knights of Valour show at the Salmon Arm Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

A memorial wall on display in the barn used for the 4-H Beef Division at the Salmon Arm Fair, Sept. 9-11 at the city’s fairgrounds, pays tribute to the three men, Tanner Liefting, Brandon Richard Johnson and Jagsir Singh Gill, who died in an Aug. 28 transport-truck collision on Highway 1 east of Golden. It also recognizes the 24 heifers the truck was was hauling, 23 of which were killed in the crash. About half of the animals were raised by local 4H members who were preparing to compete in the Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong and the Salmon Arm Fair. The cattle were being hauled home from the Western Canadian Classic, an annual junior dairy show in Brandon, Manitoba. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Fair-goers enjoy a meet and greet with two- and four-legged members of the West Coast Thunder Drill Team on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Just for Kicks dancers question balloon artist Rene Giasson about his craft as he works on what will be balloon dragonfly at the Salmon Arm Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Just For Kicks Dance Studio dancers perform at the Salmon Arm Fair Main Stage on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Karilyn Kempton and Rowan Wex of Revelstoke race down the tall slide in the Salmon Arm Fair Midway on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Oliver Lease and grandmother Michele Robinson enjoy a ride on the carousel at the Salmon Arm Fair Midway on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

A member of the Super Dogs team demonstrates their high-flying ability to an impressed crowd at the Salmon Arm Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The Knights of Valour’s Josh Tobey rises after being knocked from his percheron by brother Aaron Tobey in a jousting match at the Salmon Arm Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Dance Centre dancers check out the crowd lined up along Hudson Avenue while riding out the Salmon Arm Fair parade by float on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Girl Guides hand out candy during the Salmon Arm Fair parade on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

A Vernon Winter Carnival representative hands out candy during the Salmon Arm Fair parade on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Pride Society members walk and ride in the Salmon Arm Fair parade on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Just For Kicks Dance Centre’s Patty Fleming and students wave and groove on their float in the Salmon Arm Fair parade on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

A large tractor rolls along Hudson Avenue with other vehicles from the Shuswap Pioneer Collectors Club in the Salmon Arm Fair parade on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)