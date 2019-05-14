Award-winning author Gail Bowen gives a talk on overcoming writers’ block and pacing your own novel for the Word on the Lake Writer’s Festival at the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus on Sunday, May 12. (James Murray photo)
In photos: Get it in writing
Photos from the Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival
Words of experience were shared throughout the weekend for the Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival held at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort and the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College.
Neskonlith elder and Band councillor Louis Thomas gives a workshop on the power of storytelling for the Word on the Lake Writer’s Festival at the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus on Sunday, May 12. (James Murray photo)