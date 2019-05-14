In photos: Get it in writing

Photos from the Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival

Award-winning author Gail Bowen gives a talk on overcoming writers’ block and pacing your own novel for the Word on the Lake Writer’s Festival at the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus on Sunday, May 12. (James Murray photo)

Words of experience were shared throughout the weekend for the Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival held at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort and the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College.

Read more: Learn to open minds, transport readers to other places

Read more: Storytelling preserves Secwepemc culture, history in Shuswap

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter