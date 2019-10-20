IN PHOTOS: RJ Haney’s “Spooktacular” Heritage Village

This year marks the event’s 25th installment

Marshall Penner takes a look around at R.J. Haney’s “Spooktacular” heritage village on Saturday, Oct. 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

R.J. Haney’s “Spooktacular” heritage village kicked off Saturday, Oct. 19 with many braving a journey down the Spook Trail or being entertained along Pumpkin Patch Path. The event carries on for one more spooky evening starting at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday ,Oct. 20.

For more information, call 250-832-5243, or visit the R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum website or on Facebook. Ghouls and Ghosts under 12 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Payton Archer and Haley Partridge at R.J. Haney’s “Spooktacular” heritage village on Saturday, Oct. 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Grayson Castle stands guarding the blacksmith shop at R.J. Haney’s “Spooktacular” heritage village on Saturday, Oct. 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Terrilee Schnell prepares to read a fortune at R.J. Haney’s “Spooktacular” heritage village on Saturday, Oct. 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A ghostly mannequin stands sentry along the Spook Trail at R.J. Haney’s “Spooktacular” heritage village on Saturday, Oct. 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Jolie Rawn-Luer awaits her next victims along the Spook Trail at R.J. Haney’s “Spooktacular” heritage village on Saturday, Oct. 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Makena Gervais pops her head out along the Spook Trail at R.J. Haney’s “Spooktacular” heritage village on Saturday, Oct. 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Glenn Skinner emerges from the smoke to terrorize the next travellers down the Spook Trail at R.J. Haney’s “Spooktacular” heritage village on Saturday, Oct. 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)