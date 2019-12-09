In photos: Salmon Arm Community Band and the King

Elvis gets into the swing of the season during the Salmon Arm Community Band Christmas concert at the Nexus on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Clancy Whiteside/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Community Band performed its annual Christmas concert at the Nexus on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Audiences were treated to a selection of seasonal favourites, an opportunity to sing along to Christmas carols and a surprise visit from the King of rock ‘n’ roll. (Clancy Whiteside/Salmon Arm Observer)

