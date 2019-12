Adeline Oss, a student of Carmen Stoney, plays her violin for residents of Piccadilly Terrace Retirement Residence on Saturday, Dec. 11. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Elizabeth Chan entertains residents at Piccadilly Terrace Retirement Residence on Dec. 11. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Leila Sui entertains people at Piccadilly Terrace Retirement Residence during a performance by students of Carmen Stoney on Saturday, Dec. 11. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Kieran MacLachlan plays a group number with students of Carmen Stoney during a performance at Piccadilly Terrace Retirement Residence on Saturday, Dec. 11. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Adelle Larson performs during a concert for residents of Piccadilly Terrace Retirement Residence on Saturday, Dec. 11. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Hannah Breugem plays during a concert at the Piccadilly Terrace Retirement Residence on Dec. 11. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

It was standing room only in the Piccadilly Terrace Retirement Residence living room and foyer recently.

On Saturday afternoon, Dec. 11, young people played well-practised violin pieces while accompanied on piano by their teacher, Carmen Stoney. Many residents and proud family members turned out to hear the young musicians take centre stage.

