Dakota Richard (front), accompanied by Alexa Robinson, Richelle Zurowski and Camille Boileau, leaps to Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy during Shuswap Dance Center’s Once Upon A December junior show at the Nexus on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Clancy Whiteside/Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Shuswap Dance Center dancers celebrate the season
Center hosts Once Upon A December recitals for junior, senior dancers
The Nexus stage was showcase of poise and grace as the Shuswap Dance Center’s junior ensemble performed their Once Upon A December winter recital. The junior show was held on Friday night, Dec. 13, and the senior show on Dec. 14 at the Nexus.
Alexa Robinson, Richelle Zurowski and Camille Boileau move gracefully across stage during Shuswap Dance Center’s Once Upon A December junior show at the Nexus on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Clancy Whiteside/Salmon Arm Observer)