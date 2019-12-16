Dakota Richard (front), accompanied by Alexa Robinson, Richelle Zurowski and Camille Boileau, leaps to Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy during Shuswap Dance Center’s Once Upon A December junior show at the Nexus on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Clancy Whiteside/Salmon Arm Observer)

In photos: Shuswap Dance Center dancers celebrate the season

Center hosts Once Upon A December recitals for junior, senior dancers

The Nexus stage was showcase of poise and grace as the Shuswap Dance Center’s junior ensemble performed their Once Upon A December winter recital. The junior show was held on Friday night, Dec. 13, and the senior show on Dec. 14 at the Nexus. (Photos by Clancy Whiteside/Salmon Arm Observer)

Read more: Dancing with the Shuswap Stars raises $50,000 for hospice

Read more: In Photos: Young Sicamous dancers move to the music

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Alexa Robinson, Richelle Zurowski and Camille Boileau move gracefully across stage during Shuswap Dance Center’s Once Upon A December junior show at the Nexus on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Clancy Whiteside/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Homecoming marked by album release for Salmon Arm duo
Next story
Musical melodies create new Christmas traditions in Okanagan

Just Posted

Salmon Arm mayor hopeful funds for major eco-tourism project not lost

West Bay Connector Trail application to Rural Dividend Program could come through in 2020

Sicamous Eagles drop game to visiting Wranglers

The Eagles have two games remaining in 2020 to rebound from the 6-2 loss on Friday, Dec. 13

In Photos: CP Rail Holiday Train lights up Sicamous

The stop on the train’s Canada-wide journey came with a $5,500 donation to local food bank.

Update: Collision cleared on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm

The crash took place at the highway’s intersection with Deep Creek Road.

IN PHOTOS: CP Holiday Train rolls into Salmon Arm to a crowd of hundreds

The train featured a free concert

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna

This is the fourth reported incident in the Okanagan since the spring

Musical melodies create new Christmas traditions in Okanagan

Hear the Music presents Vernon and Kelowna shows

Armstrong woman wins dream home

Ally Hanscom was named the winner of HGTV Canada’s Home to Win: for the Holidays

Word on the street: What was the most memorable gift you have received over the winter holidays?

The Observer asked: What was the most memorable gift you have received over the winter holidays?

Column: Kid’s growing up fast on Old Town Road

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

In photos: Shuswap Dance Center dancers celebrate the season

Center hosts Once Upon A December recitals for junior, senior dancers

Most Read