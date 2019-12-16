In photos: Shuswap Dance Center dancers celebrate the season

Dakota Richard (front), accompanied by Alexa Robinson, Richelle Zurowski and Camille Boileau, leaps to Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy during Shuswap Dance Center’s Once Upon A December junior show at the Nexus on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Clancy Whiteside/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Nexus stage was showcase of poise and grace as the Shuswap Dance Center’s junior ensemble performed their Once Upon A December winter recital. The junior show was held on Friday night, Dec. 13, and the senior show on Dec. 14 at the Nexus. (Photos by Clancy Whiteside/Salmon Arm Observer)

