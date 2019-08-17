In photos: The 27th Annual Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Images from Friday evening and Saturday at the festival grounds.

The 27th Annual Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival got into full swing on Friday, Aug. 16, with the music, workshops, dancing and activities carrying on throughout the weekend.

Reckie Lloyd and Ereni Perez of Sangea Academy lead participating drummers and dancers during drum school at Roots and Blues on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Emilie Bradford, Valerie Arsenault and Daniel Wood help keep the rhythm durny the Sangea Academy drum school at the Roots and Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Adam Meikle’s painting of Valdy makes it’s way back out of shelter with a brief rainfall having passed over the Roots and Blues Festival grounds on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Rob MacPherson of the Kootenay Blues Society tries out one of the Artist and Bench shovel guitars at Roots and Blues on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Sophie Bell of Calgary makes her way to the top of the climing wall at the Roots and Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Tom Trapp braces himself for a cold splash of water from the balloon pop game at the Roots and Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Chris Meikle helps Ava McCallum drop a blob of blue paint on her artwork in the making before Carson Meikle gets it spinning at the Meikle Studios tent at Roots and Blues on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Souleymane Abdou Djibo lead singer of Tal National at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival on Friday, August 16. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Adam Meikle working on a portrait of Valdy Fjellgaard at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival on Friday, August 16. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Zayne Zelke spends some quality time in a sandbox at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival on Friday, Aug. 16. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Lead guitarist for Tal National at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival on Friday, Aug. 16. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Drummer for Tal National at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival on Friday, Aug. 16. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Young concert goer returns a hoola hoop to their father at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival on Friday, Aug. 16. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Ruthie Foster performs at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival on Friday, Aug. 16. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A large puppet tours the playground with the help of puppet group Eyes for Buttons at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival on Friday, Aug. 16. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A Circus West performer hangs from a hoop at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Faith Knudsen twirling flags at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Jimmy Reed takes a walk through the crowd at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Volunteer Scotty O’Brien at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Festival goers travel around the grounds in a hand painted Volkswagon van at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Jimmy Reed at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

William Gelling makes massive bubbles at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)