Indie rocker Tennyson King hits up Golden, Shuswap

Tennyson King will play in Golden and Salmon Arm this July

Canadian indie-folk rocker, Tennyson King, will be making two stops in the B.C. Interior this summer.

First in Golden on July 8, at the Whitetooth Brewing Company, and then on July 12 in Salmon Arm at Shuswap Cider Co.

Hailing from Hong Kong and Canada, Tennyson brings a jovial personality to the stage through his edgy sound and humorous stories of life on the road.

After releasing his debut album in January, Good Company, Tennyson was compared to a Jack Johnson, John Mayer and Red Hot Chili Peppers hybrid.

Previously, the nomad has toured across Canada, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Brazil and parts of South East Asia.

He has performed with acts such as Basia Bulat, Whitehorse, Sloan, Elliot Broode, The Jerry Cans, and Blackie & The Rodeo Kings.

Check out his latest album here.

GoldenLive musicMusicShuswap