Interior Connections to connect with Salmon Arm audience through music

Saxophonist Campbell Ryga and trombonist Bob Rogers will be joined by Salmon Arm’s Jordan Dick (guitar), Jake McIntyre-Paul (bass) and Brian Pratt-Johnson (drums) when they perform as Interior Connections in a concert presented by the Salmon Arm Jazz Club at the Nexus at First on March 23, 2023. (Photo contributed)

Great musical changes are taking place in the jazz landscape of Salmon Arm and its neighbouring cities.

An exceptional example of these changes is showcased in this week’s Jazz Club performance by Interior Connection, featuring Campbell Ryga on saxophone and Bob Rogers on trombone.

Ryga and Rogers first met around 1979 as youngsters in Vancouver, playing in the big band at Vancouver Community College, which was directed by the legendary Dave Robbins at that time. In the following few years, they played together occasionally in different groups throughout Vancouver. Around 1993, Rogers moved on to take a teaching position in Revelstoke, and Ryga continued performing, eventually becoming the Juno award-winning jazz luminary he is today.

Last fall, Ryga moved to Kamloops, and Rogers immediately saw an opportunity to collaborate once again. He proposed playing together at the Salmon Arm Jazz Club, and Campbell graciously accepted.

Rogers and Campbell will be joined by three of Salmon Arm’s finest rhythm section players: Jordan Dick (guitar), Jake McIntyre-Paul (bass) and Brian Pratt-Johnson (drums). This dynamic group will be playing standard tunes that they all enjoy but jazz fans may be less familiar with.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing the evening with Campbell and local players that I have come to know well and appreciate in Jordan, Jake and Brian,” said Rogers.

Interior Connection plays Thursday, March 23, at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:00, with admission by donation. Coffee, tea and treats will be available at intermission.

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club runs every second and fourth Thursday (unless otherwise noted), January to June. Visit www.jazzsalmonarm.com to learn more about the organization and upcoming performances. The website also provides a link for subscription to an email newsletter sent out in advance of each show.

