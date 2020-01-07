Italian harpsichordist brings tour to Salmon Arm

Mario Vitale will be bringing some sunshine to the Shuswap with the charming sound of the harpsichord.

Italian harpsichordist, organist, composer, musical director and educator Marco Vitale will be performing Thursday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Anglican Church. The evening’s program will provide a musical soundscape utilizing a Ruckers harpsichord, with music by W. Byrd, J.P. Sweelinck and F. Richardson.

The instrument that Vitale is using on his tour was designed and built in 2018 by Fabrizio Acanfora, after the 1638 Ruckers double harpsichord.

Vitale was born in Palermo, Italy. He attended the Royal Conservatoire in The Hague where he studied harpsichord with Ton Koopman and organ with Jos van der Kooy, graduating with a master’s degree in Early Music. Throughout his career, Vitale has performed at the most prestigious venues and festivals throughout Europe, the USA, Canada, South America, the Middle East and Asia. He performs regularly with early music legend, Jordi Savall’s, ensembles, Le Concert des Nations & Hespèrion XXI.

Tickets, $25 for adults, $20 for seniors; $15 for ages 13-18 (ages 12 and under free) are available at TicketSeller.ca, by calling 250-549-7469 or at the door.

