The Northern Lights Chamber Choir performing at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. (File photo)

It’s not too late to see the Northern Lights Chamber Choir

The choir has one more Salmon Arm performance at 2:30 p.m. on March 10.

The Northern Lights Chamber Choir is in Salmon Arm for once more performance this weekend at the St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. Those who missed the well-attended March 8 show can still catch the choir when they perform again on Sunday, March 10 at 2:30 pm.

Read More: Concert intended to help audience let go of stress and be happy

Read More: Shuswap concert series explores human nature through music

For ticket info check out www.northernlightschamberchoir.ca.

The choir’s current concert series celebrates 10 years of musical magic as they performed for the first time in 2009.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts to perform at Penticton Peach Festival

Just Posted

It’s not too late to see the Northern Lights Chamber Choir

The choir has one more Salmon Arm performance at 2:30 p.m. on March 10.

Sicamous students win big at skills competition

Young minds worked on gravity car and spaghetti bridge designs, others entered a welding competition

Golden retriever stolen from back yard in Kelowna

The dog was lured from the backyard in the Pandosy area

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Clear skies expected for first day of daylight savings time

Snow may return tomorrow, but the whole region will enjoy some sun today

South Okanagan athletes bring home medals from Canada Winter Games

Athletes set a new record for Team BC in gold medals at the Canada Winter Games

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Mother, young daughter from Edmonton killed in Ethiopian plane crash

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff

Rockets fall to Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers defeated the Rockets 2-1 Saturday night

Warriors look to end series with Wenatchee Wild

West Kelowna Warriors hope to end the series at game 6 Sunday night

Kelowna chefs compete for title of champion

The main event for Battle at the Brewery will feature Chris Braun and James Holmes

Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts to perform at Penticton Peach Festival

The group is re-uniting for a special headliner performance at the Penticton Peach Festival

Volunteers needed to help seniors become cyber savvy

Are you interested in helping a senior in our community? Are you… Continue reading

UPDATE: RCMP confirm man in his 30s shot dead in Chilliwack

RCMP have area surrounding downtown shooting scene blocked off, tent set up

B.C. VIEWS: Get up earlier, Americans control your clock too

B.C. must wait for Trump to decide on Daylight Saving Time

Most Read