Izik-Dzurko to perform at home

Young musician has returned from his first semester at Juilliard in New York City

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will return to the Nexus. - Observer file photo

Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko is home from his first semester at the prestigious Juilliard.

This talented young man is becoming recognized further afield in the music world for his skill and accomplishment.

With upcoming spring concerto performances with the symphonies in Calgary and Vancouver, Jaeden has created a concert entitled Snowdrop to share with his home community.

This solo piano recital will be held Saturday, Jan. 6 in The Nexus at First (First United), 450 Okanagan Ave. SE in Salmon Arm at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free or by donation.