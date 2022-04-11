Joel Plaskett Emergency to play Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society welcomes the Joel Plaskett Emergency and fellow Juno Award-winner Mo Kenney to the Song Sparrow Hall stage on Sept. 11, 2022. (Joel Plaskett photo)

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society continues to expand its musical offerings outside of the ROOTSandBLUES Festival with artist Joel Plaskett making a stop at Song Sparrow Hall in September.

Plaskett leads the trio Joel Plaskett Emergency, booked to play the Salmon Arm concert hall on Sept. 11. The Juno Award-winning indie rocker will be joined by singer-songwriter Mo Kenney.

“Joel’s songs are a fixture on every Canadian hit list,” said ROOTSandBLUES artistic director Kevin Tobin in an April 11 media release. “His dedication to his craft has earned him his reputation as one of our country’s most engaging performers and respected singer-songwriters. We’re thrilled to welcome Joel to Salmon Arm as part of the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society’s off-season program.”

A Nova Scotia mainstay, the Joel Plaskett Emergency quickly grew from performing in small Halifax clubs to opening for Paul McCartney and The Tragically Hip. Today, the trio fills large venues with its own devoted audience.

Not a stranger to Salmon Arm, Plaskett performed a benefit concert at the Salmar Classic for the Shuswap Environmental Action Society in 2012.

Through his work supporting emerging Nova Scotian musicians, Plaskett met long-time collaborator and fellow JUNO Award-winning artist Mo Kenney. Plaskett and Kenney’s performance for the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society comes on the heels of the society’s 30th annual ROOTSandBLUES Festival that brings music icons Tom Cochrane, Jann Arden, Antibalas, Ruthie Foster and more to the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds Aug. 18-21.

The folk music society hosts Barney Bentall in a sold-out concert at Song Sparrow Hall on Saturday, April 16.

Tickets to the Joel Plaskett Emergency with Mo Kenney show are $35 plus tax. For tickets and info, visit rootsandblues.ca, or phone the festival box office at 250-833-4096 from Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

