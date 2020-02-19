Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings take spotlight in Vernon

Outlaw Country to revive classics of the Man in Black in March

David James and Big River will take the stage as Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings on March 5, 2020. (Contributed)

Perhaps no one will be jumping through a burning Ring of Fire, but there may be a Boy Named Sue in attendance at Outlaw Country March 5.

For one night only, North America’s No. 1 tribute to Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings will be entertaining Vernonites at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre with their classic and beloved tunes.

David James and Big River are often described as one of the most authentic Johnny Cash tribute shows touring the country today.

James and his band rock the appearance and carry on the legacy of the Man and Black.

“From the way Cash holds his guitar to the way he talks to his audience, the legendary musician lives again when James steps to the mic and says, ‘Hello – I’m almost Johnny Cash.,’” the press release said.

James’ extensive coverage of Cash’s classics to newer tunes such as Rusty Cage and Hurt attracts audiences of all ages to relive in the glory that was Johnny Cash.

“It’s not only about the voice,” James said. “It’s about living and breathing the man – his posture, his mannerisms, his moves and his quirks. I want our audiences to go home feeling like they just observed the man himself.”

Before “almost” Cash takes the stage, James will introduce his new portrayal of country music hall of famer Waylon Jennings.

The pairing of these two heavy hitters is a natural fit, James said. Not only were the artists friends, but they collaborated throughout their extensive careers.

The duo recorded an album together while performing alongside the infamous Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson as part of country supergroup the Highwaymen which toured around the world and released three albums.

James said Jennings and Cash, together, invoke the sounds and images of another era, and now Vernon can see both men (kind of) in Outlaw Country on March 5 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $42.50-47.50 and are available for purchase at the box office or online at ticketseller.ca.

Following Vernon’s show, the Outlaw Country show will make its way to Penticton on March 6 and Kelowna on the 7th.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre makes a splash with Girl in the Goldfish Bowl

READ MORE: Play sparks curiosity through movement in Vernon

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live music