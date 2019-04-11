In this Nov. 3, 2011 file photo, U.S. actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard arrive for the European premiere of their film, “The Rum Diary,” in London.Heard is asking a judge to dismiss a $50 million defamation lawsuit her ex-husband Johnny Depp filed over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence. In the motion filed Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard‚ lawyers reiterate allegations that Depp abused her and include exhibits such as photos of her with bruised face and scarred arms. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

Johnny Depp sues ex-wife for $50 million in defamation suit

Depp filed the lawsuit over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence

Actress Amber Heard is asking a judge to dismiss a $50 million defamation lawsuit her ex-husband Johnny Depp filed over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence.

In the motion filed Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard’s lawyers reiterate allegations that Depp abused her and include exhibits such as photos of her with bruised face and scarred arms.

READ MORE: Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after Vegas wedding

Depp’s lawsuit, filed last month, said the domestic-abuse allegations are “categorically and demonstrably false.”

Heard’s Post piece said the culture punished her about being a victim of domestic violence, and she argued for changed attitudes.

It didn’t me mention Depp’s name or describe any incidents, but Depp’s lawsuit states it was clear Heard was talking about him and it hurt his career.

Messages seeking comment from Depp’s attorney were not immediately returned.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Popular quilter Stacey Day inspired by her Salmon Arm grandmother
Next story
Disney will launch streaming service late this year

Just Posted

Weather rules opening date of Salmon Arm sports fields

City staff say playing surfaces look good, hope to open by end of April if weather cooperates

City recognized for financial reporting skills

For the 11th year in a row, municipality receives award for its annual report

Update: Residents urged to avoid Newsome Creek banks amid evacuation alert

Fears grow as South Shuswap creek rises and continues to erode its banks

Teen’s death at Kelowna’s Centre of Gravity festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Wellness Centre builds confidence of elderly couple

Bill and Phyllis Tomchuk grateful for services of Shuswap-based medical facility

‘We are so happy we found you’: B.C. son meets father thanks to online DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Get selfie with Easter Bunny for good cause

Photo shoots at Pharmasave in exchange for cancer society donations

Sicamous distillery gearing up for second anniversary bash

After Dark Distillery marks two years of moonshine magic on April 20

Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Koepka, DeChambeau lead at 66; Canadian Conners in at 2-under

Popular Okanagan auction funds help international projects

Monies from Vernon’s Kal Rotary Dream Auction earmarked for overseas use

All aboard? Researcher pitches Okanagan Valley zero emission railway

The project is currently in the research phase while investors wait for the business case

Teen’s death at B.C. summer festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Most Read