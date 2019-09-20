Juno award-winning artist delivers early Christmas present to Okanagan

Award-winning Canadian artist Johnny Reid, known for his energetic stage performances, is bringing his My Kind of Christmas tour to the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

Since arriving on the music scene over 10 years ago Reid, a blue-collared soul singer, has proven his popularity through his album sales which total over 1 million units. He also has countless awards and multiple sold out national arena tours where he shares his lyrical honesty and musical ability.

“From a young age, I listened to all kinds of music,” Reid said in a news release. “My mother was a big fan of Stax and Detroit soul. My father was a big fan of all music as long as it told a story. I have taken the instrumentation, performance, and energy of soul and annexed that with storytelling of things that really matter in this world: family, love, and friendship.”

Reid will announce his new Christmas EP, My Kind of Christmas on Oct. 25. However, tied in with his tour announcement he has released the title-track of the EP.

Already a chart-topping, multi-platinum selling artist in Canada, Reid is looking for that to continue with his new EP — what he describes as a perfect mix of originally penned soon to be holiday favourites and some hidden holiday gems. Listed among the tracks is Merry Christmas Everyone, a classic brought back to life in the 80s by U.K. pop phenom ‘Shakin’ Stevens.

This new EP also marks the first vinyl release and for this occasion it will be presented in single jacket with sleeve, pressed on limited marble vinyl and available Nov. 15.

Having released seven best-selling albums and two multi-platinum certified DVDs, Reid’s massive success has caught the attention of famed artists such as Joe Cocker, for whom he penned the platinum-selling single Fire It Up and famed producer Bob Ezrin (Lou Reed, Kiss, Pink Floyd, Peter Gabriel), whom he shares a recording partnership with.

His songs chronicle the working class hero and have a blue-collar everyman feel, filled with fervent honesty and just the right mix of both personal and universal storytelling.

Tickets for the tour, starting at $39.50, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com and at the South Okanagan Events Centre box office, charge by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.

Fans can also visit Johnny Reid’s website (www.johnnyreid.com) for exclusive presale details. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m.

