Michael Kaeshammer brings his fiery style blend of jazz, boogie-woogie, and blues to Vernon’s Performing Arts Centre Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. (Contributed)

Kaeshammer cranks out tunes in Okanagan

Fiery, boogie-woogie blues blend on stage

Internationally acclaimed pianist, singer and songwriter Michael Kaeshammer is bringing his fiery style blend of jazz, boogie-woogie, and blues to town.

His passion and consummate showmanship are sure to provide an unforgettable concert as he stops in Salmon Arm Nov. 30, Oliver Dec. 1 and Vernon Dec. 2.

“When I play, I don’t worry about if it’s jazz or pop or classical or whatever; I just play what I hear and let the music decide what it wants to be,” said Kaeshammer. “Sure, there are different styles, different eras, different approaches, but when you really look at it, it’s all just music based on 12 notes.”

Born and raised in Germany, the classically trained pianist began performing throughout Europe in his early teens before emigrating to Canada in the mid ’90s. He released his first studio album, Blue Keys, in 1996 to widespread acclaim and has since grown from a child prodigy into a full-fledged phenomenon as an unparalleled pianist and virtuoso singer-song writer. Career highlights include opening for the likes of the Anne Murray and the late Ray Charles, recording sessions with rockers Randy Bachman and Colin James, as well as official Olympic Games performances in multiple cities.

With multiple Western Canadian Music Awards and JUNO Award nominations under his belt, Kaeshammer remains a titan of Canadian jazz.

Kaeshammer’s Okanagan stop is part of a five-week, 24-date, cross-Canada tour that launched in Nova Scotia on Nov. 9 and continues West through 2022, visiting a wide variety of communities and concert venues to bring Canadians back together through music.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting back out there to reconnect with people,” Kaeshammer enthuses. “I’ve been very fortunate to continue making music through this pandemic, but nothing compares to the experience of reciprocating energy with a roomful of people during a live performance; now more than ever, I’m eager to share that experience with as many people in as many communities as possible.”

Fans can expect an upbeat evening of music with selections spanning Kaeshammer’s beloved back catalogue, as well as a preview of his upcoming release Turn It Up. Expected in early 2023, this new collection builds on Kaeshammer’s signature blend of classical, jazz, blues, and boogie-woogie with effortless pop hooks for a compelling, cross-over style that’s instantly engaging, yet impressively substantial.

To get tickets call 250-549-SHOW (7469).

