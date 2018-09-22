Kamloops Symphony brings New Perspectives to Salmon Arm

The Kamloops Symphony Orchestra brings their latest offering, New Perspectives, featuring guest artist Anna Burden, to the Nexus at First on Saturday, Sept. 29. (File photo)

A sure sign that fall is approaching is the new season of the Kamloops Symphony.

Music director Dina Gilbert has described the 2018-2019 season as “a celebration of the people and traditions that give Kamloops and area its special flavour.”

For their first appearance in Salmon Arm the symphony will perform “New Perspectives,” a work of exceptional beauty composed by Kamloops native Stacey Brown.

Brown studied at the University of Victoria and Université de Montréal, and has lived in Montreal since 2002. Her works have been performed across Canada and she teaches music theory, analysis, and composition at the Université du Québec à Montréal and École de musique Vincent-d’Indy.

She is an associate composer of the Canadian Music Centre, a professional member of the Canadian League of Composers, and treasurer of the Canadian New Music Network’s national board of directors.

Also on the program is Robert Schumann’s enigmatic cello concerto, and Jean Sibelius’ great second symphony, which the composer famously dubbed “a confession of the soul.”

Joining the KSO as guest artist is cellist and avid performer Anna Burden. She has performed extensively throughout the United States, as a soloist with the Peninsula Music Festival Orchestra, the Juilliard Orchestra, Washington Chamber Symphony, the Northwestern University Symphony Orchestra, and the Oak Park Symphony Orchestra, among others.

Burden is the winner of numerous competitions, including the grand prize in the Music Teachers National Association Competition, first place in the Society of American Musicians Competition, and top prizes in the Washington International Competition, the Stulberg International Strings Competition, and the WAMSO Young Artists Competition.

Kamloops Symphony’s 2018-2019 season kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Nexus at First.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for youths under 19 and $15 for KSOundcheck members. Get them from Kamloops Live! Box Office at 1-866-374-5483 or www.kamloopslive.ca, from Wearabouts Salmon Arm, or at the door.

