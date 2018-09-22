The Kamloops Symphony Orchestra brings their latest offering, New Perspectives, featuring guest artist Anna Burden, to the Nexus at First on Saturday, Sept. 29. (File photo)

Kamloops Symphony brings New Perspectives to Salmon Arm

KSO to perform at Nexus on Sept. 29

A sure sign that fall is approaching is the new season of the Kamloops Symphony.

Music director Dina Gilbert has described the 2018-2019 season as “a celebration of the people and traditions that give Kamloops and area its special flavour.”

For their first appearance in Salmon Arm the symphony will perform “New Perspectives,” a work of exceptional beauty composed by Kamloops native Stacey Brown.

Brown studied at the University of Victoria and Université de Montréal, and has lived in Montreal since 2002. Her works have been performed across Canada and she teaches music theory, analysis, and composition at the Université du Québec à Montréal and École de musique Vincent-d’Indy.

Related: Sweet sounds of Kamloops Symphony

She is an associate composer of the Canadian Music Centre, a professional member of the Canadian League of Composers, and treasurer of the Canadian New Music Network’s national board of directors.

Also on the program is Robert Schumann’s enigmatic cello concerto, and Jean Sibelius’ great second symphony, which the composer famously dubbed “a confession of the soul.”

Joining the KSO as guest artist is cellist and avid performer Anna Burden. She has performed extensively throughout the United States, as a soloist with the Peninsula Music Festival Orchestra, the Juilliard Orchestra, Washington Chamber Symphony, the Northwestern University Symphony Orchestra, and the Oak Park Symphony Orchestra, among others.

Related: The magic of Vienna Symphony in Salmon Arm

Burden is the winner of numerous competitions, including the grand prize in the Music Teachers National Association Competition, first place in the Society of American Musicians Competition, and top prizes in the Washington International Competition, the Stulberg International Strings Competition, and the WAMSO Young Artists Competition.

Kamloops Symphony’s 2018-2019 season kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Nexus at First.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for youths under 19 and $15 for KSOundcheck members. Get them from Kamloops Live! Box Office at 1-866-374-5483 or www.kamloopslive.ca, from Wearabouts Salmon Arm, or at the door.

@SalmonArm
barb.brouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Column: Kore-eda legal thriller keeps you guessing

Just Posted

CSRD board approves pay increase for directors

Remuneration bylaw will come into effect after election of new board

Iconic Shuswap sternwheeler undergoing work for return to service

Sicamous business owner Mike Helfrick hopes to offer dinner tours on historic vessel

CSRD looking into upgrades for Scotch Creek Water Plan

District beginning feasibility study for future upgrades

Race is on for Shuswap late-run sockeye salmon

New estimates say about 750,000 sockeye will spawn on the Adams River, similar to 2014 dominant run

Salmon Arm library to undergo upgrades over the winter

New meeting space planned for Okanagan Regional Library’s Salmon Arm branch

Your weekend weather update

Rain continues to move right across the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. premier apologizes for removal of 1950s totem pole at Canada-U.S. border

First Nations say pole was raised at Peace Arch but removed to make way for tourism centre

Tornado touches down in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Environment Canada says cars and homes have been damaged by severe thunderstorms and high wind gusts

Low risk associated with case of pneumococcal disease in the South Okanagan

No identified risk to the public from recent case of pneumococcal disease with associated meningitis

An unexpected sight: Bear spotted eating another bear in central B.C.

Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief finds bear eating another bear’s carcass

RCMP confirm death of missing BC teen Jessica Patrick

No details on cause were given. Case is under criminal investigation and police are asking for tips.

CUTENESS OVERLOAD: 2 sea otters hold hands at the Vancouver Aquarium

Holding hands is a common – and adorable – way for otters to stay safe in the water

B.C. teen with autism a talented guitarist

Farley Mifsud is gaining fans with every performance

Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in B.C. exploding mail case

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

Most Read