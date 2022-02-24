Kamloops Symphony returning to Salmon Arm with The Essence of Mahler

Soprano Kimmy McLaren joins the Kamloops Symphony for its concert, The Essence of Mahler, on the Nexus stage at Salmon Arm’s First United Church on March 13. (Contributed)

Fans of the work of composer Gustav Mahler will be able to enjoy a live performance of his music when the Kamloops Symphony returns to Salmon Arm.

The Kamloops Symphony Orchestra (KSO) is bringing its latest offering, The Essence of Mahler, to The Nexus at First stage at Salmon Arm’s First United Church on Sunday, March 13.

A related KSO media release explains concert features a distilled version of Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, “which has been described as having innocence and congeniality throughout, and has been called the most accessible of his symphonies.”

Joining the KSO for this performance is soprano Kimmy McLaren. Originally from Montreal, McLaren has performed in more than 30 operatic roles and appeared as a soloist with orchestras across Canada, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

“A very charismatic and passionate performer, she has amassed a formidable and diverse repertoire spanning opera, concert, recital, and musical theatre works,” reads the release.

KSO executive director Daniel Mills is excited the symphony will once again be able to perform live for a Salmon Arm audience.

“Come March, it’ll have been two years since we have been able to perform in-person for our Shuswap supporters,” said Mills. “We were very sad having to cancel both of this season’s previously planned concerts in Salmon Arm, so we are particularly excited to finally mark the orchestra’s return to the Shuswap with this wonderful piece of music.”

Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for youth (under 19), and will be available from Kamloops Live Box Office by calling 1-866-374-5483, or online at kamloopslive.ca.

Although audiences of 100 per cent capacity are allowed in accordance with provincial health regulations, as a courtesy to all those in attendance, the KSO will be maintaining the number of tickets sold to 70 per cent. If capacity restrictions change before the concert date, the KSO will communicate any impact to all existing ticket holders.

