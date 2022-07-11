Kamloops Symphony returning with Salmon Arm series of concerts

KSO performances will be held at The Nexus at First

The Kamloops Symphony returns to Salmon Arm in October 2022 with the first in a series of concerts. (Kamloops Symphony photo)

After two years of major disruption, the Kamloops Symphony is overjoyed to announce an entire concert season for the first time since 2019.

The 2022/23 season marks the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra’s (KSO) 46th season, which promises to highlight the outstanding quality of the orchestra and sees the return of the Salmon Arm series of concerts in The Nexus at First in the First United Church.

“Music is for everyone, and we are thrilled to present concert experiences for all kinds of audiences over the upcoming Season,” said music director Dina Gilbert. “Featuring outstanding local and international artists, we are sure that returning concertgoers and newcomers alike will experience how vibrant a live concert can be.”

The first concert at The Nexus is Dvořák Delights, taking place on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m. The audience will be treated to a captivating blend of sounds from Europe and North America in Dvořák’s New World Symphony paired with his stunning Cello Concerto, often called the “king” of the cello concertos. Joining the KSO is cellist Stéphane Tétreault.

Next up is Mozart’s Dark Side on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. The KSO will be joined by internationally renowned Canadian pianist Charles Richard-Hamelin for Mozart’s melancholic Piano Concerto in D minor, and Sibelius’ stirring incidental music will set the scene for the tragic love triangle of Pelléas and Mélisande.

The final concert in the Salmon Arm series is Brahms’ Requiem, on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Brahms’ German Requiem is one of the most iconic choral pieces of the classical repertoire, and the KSO is bringing a distilled version of this much beloved work featuring a chamber ensemble of Kamloops Symphony musicians, soloists and the KSO Chorus.

Season subscriptions will go on sale on July 5, and single tickets on Sept. 1. Flex passes will also b e available. The KSOundcheck program is also back, which offers $15 tickets to those age 35 and under. Tickets are available by calling 1-866-374-5483, or going to kamloopslive.ca.

