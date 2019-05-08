Kelowna designer takes on Canadian fashion

A Kelowna designer has launched a national label to re-brand Canadian clothing.

Tired of seeing Canada’s sweaters, hats and t-shirts being littered with images of bears, moose and beavers, Markku Luopa has taken the task of making Canadian-made clothing for Canadians.

“The concept for me started when you are travelling in an airport, or are in a post office, or in a market there’s a Canada product that is not even close to what we are as Canadians. It’s a heavy cotton T-Shirt and a bear and is nothing that we would normally wear,” said Luopa.

“CDN is a world wide abbreviation for Canada. It’s recognizable and it doesn’t have to be paired with a bear or a moose. I get those things are in Canada and we play off of them. But a nice simple black T-shirt that is Canadian is a new favourite and doesn’t have to scream Canada but it is a piece that means you are supporting local businesses.”

The shirts and embroidery are made in Toronto, the patches are created in Edmonton though the hats are not made in Canada.

Luopa describes the clothing as, “eloquently designed, simple and uncomplicated” that Canadians can feel comfortable wearing and proudly represent their country. The designer said that the branding of his clothing will allow the rest of the demographic of Canada be showcased that includes world class chefs, the growing tech centre, illustrators and artists that call Canada home instead of branding the country based on only nature.

“We want to showcase what makes this country great,” said Luopa.

After a year the designer has already been able to donate to charity, to support the Canadian Music Therapy Trust Fund Luopa launched limited edition hats where 100 per cent of the proceeds were donated to the fund.

Eventually Luopa will expand his collection by releasing creative series where graphic designers and illustrators will be able to design special items for the line.

For more information about CDN visit their website www.wearecdn.ca

