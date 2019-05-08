Kelowna designer takes on Canadian fashion

Marrku Luopa has launched a brand he says represents Canada

A Kelowna designer has launched a national label to re-brand Canadian clothing.

Tired of seeing Canada’s sweaters, hats and t-shirts being littered with images of bears, moose and beavers, Markku Luopa has taken the task of making Canadian-made clothing for Canadians.

“The concept for me started when you are travelling in an airport, or are in a post office, or in a market there’s a Canada product that is not even close to what we are as Canadians. It’s a heavy cotton T-Shirt and a bear and is nothing that we would normally wear,” said Luopa.

“CDN is a world wide abbreviation for Canada. It’s recognizable and it doesn’t have to be paired with a bear or a moose. I get those things are in Canada and we play off of them. But a nice simple black T-shirt that is Canadian is a new favourite and doesn’t have to scream Canada but it is a piece that means you are supporting local businesses.”

READ MORE: Lia Crowe’s Inspired Style with Jessica O’Brien Cameron

READ MORE: Bring on the camp: Met Gala exhibit explores camp in fashion

The shirts and embroidery are made in Toronto, the patches are created in Edmonton though the hats are not made in Canada.

Luopa describes the clothing as, “eloquently designed, simple and uncomplicated” that Canadians can feel comfortable wearing and proudly represent their country. The designer said that the branding of his clothing will allow the rest of the demographic of Canada be showcased that includes world class chefs, the growing tech centre, illustrators and artists that call Canada home instead of branding the country based on only nature.

View this post on Instagram

The man, the myth, the legend, @strombo.

A post shared by CDN (@wearecdn) on

READ MORE: Bold blooms for spring fashion

READ MORE: Spring blooms fashion

“We want to showcase what makes this country great,” said Luopa.

After a year the designer has already been able to donate to charity, to support the Canadian Music Therapy Trust Fund Luopa launched limited edition hats where 100 per cent of the proceeds were donated to the fund.

Eventually Luopa will expand his collection by releasing creative series where graphic designers and illustrators will be able to design special items for the line.

For more information about CDN visit their website www.wearecdn.ca

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Column: Documentary details gruelling, 1,000 kilometre Mongol Derby

Just Posted

Man who took Salmon Arm RCMP on wild chase sentenced

Accused pleads guilty to flight from a peace officer, driving while prohibited

Shuswap rescuers use swift water skills in search of missing Kamloops man

Search and rescue group plunge into cold, raging river as part of regular training

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Overcast skies are clearing, warm temperatures continue

Environment Canada is calling for high temperatures, clear skies and sun all week starting tomorrow

No objections to proposed cellular antennae

Rogers informs Salmon Arm council of 2.6-metre antennae on downtown building as a courtesy

Transport truck jackknifed on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

A transport truck is reported to have jackknifed on the Trans-Canada Highway… Continue reading

Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days

Driver killed in B.C. border crash identified as well-loved pastor, father of three

GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $100,000 for family of Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung

Spike belt and police plane deployed to stop speeding vehicle in Lake Country

Both Vernon and Lake Country RCMP attended the incident

Gay men can now donate blood after 3 months of abstinence: Health Canada

The deferral period was first reduced to one year in 2016, from five years

‘A dream:’ Meghan, Harry present royal newborn to the public

Baby Sussex’s name has yet to be announced

Our history in pictures: Celebrating the month of May

A maypole dance is part of the May Day celebration in Salmon… Continue reading

Court hears paramedic feared for safety of first responders at Vancouver Island murder scene

Paramedic told everyone to ‘get out’ after hearing the word ‘kill’ from the bathroom

Emergency alert system to be tested today across B.C. in third trial

Mobile devices, TV programs and radio stations will be disrupted at 1:55 p.m.

Most Read