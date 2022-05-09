Rock out to live music this August in Kelowna (Rock the Lake/Contributed)

Rock out to live music this August in Kelowna (Rock the Lake/Contributed)

Kelowna Rock the Lake music festival is back with a legendary setlist

Rock out at the three day festival from Aug. 5-7

Rock The Lake Music Festival to Kelowna is returning to Kelowna this August.

Fans of live music will be able to rock out during the three day festival at Prospera Place from August 5-7.

Featured performances include; Flock of Seagulls, The Tea Party, Co-Founder of the Beach Boys Brian Wilson with Al Jardine, Moist, Trooper, Eve 6, Chilliwack, Bif Naked, Carole Pope & Rough Trade, The Spoons, Grapes of Wrath, The Kings.

Ticketing information will be announced on Thursday, May 12, and tickets will be on sale Friday, May 13th at 10 a.m. Passes can be purchased through selectyourtickets.com or by calling toll-free at 1-866-514-5050. All previously purchased passes will be honoured and automatically transferred to the 2022 festival.

The interior of Prospera Place will be open for patrons to cool off with full facilities, concession stands and a licenced restaurant. The festival grounds will offer food trucks, drinks and VIP access. Patrons are permitted to bring in their own lawn chairs for this all ages event.

Rock The Lake is partnering with One Tree Planted and will be planting one tree for each ticket sold to combat de-forestation due to recent natural disasters in B.C.

This year’s fifth edition of the festival will be presented by radio partners 104.7 The Lizard and 103.1 Beach Radio.

For more information visit the Rock The Lake website and follow the festival’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame

READ MORE: Lorde, Charli XCX to headline as Victoria’s Rifflandia festival resurrected

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaLive musicMusicmusic festivals

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Best of the Fest: Young Shuswap musicians captivate audience with gala performances

Just Posted

Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area. (DriveBC)
Coquihalla, Highway 1 to be hit with flurries

Water rushes through a Wiseman Creek culvert at the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park on Thursday night, May 5, 2022. (Brett Ogino photo)
Evacuation alert triggered by landslide risk lifted for Sicamous Mobile Home Park

Jordan Barin of Salmon Arm’s Bulldog’s Boxing dodges a blow while connecting with the chin of opponent Tyson Chamberlain, of the Kamloops Boxing Academy, in a novice elite bout. Barin dominated the fight and was declared the winner during the Hit2Fit fundraising event at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm boxers go the distance for fundraiser

Georgina Vrana performs the opening number with accompanist, Tom Brighouse, at the Shuswap Music Festival Gala on the Nexus stage at the Salmon Arm First United Church on Friday, April 29. (Contributed)
Best of the Fest: Young Shuswap musicians captivate audience with gala performances