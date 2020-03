Crews were seen in the downtown area throughout the day on Mar. 2

Kelowna served as a filming backdrop for a TV movie titled “Vintage Hearts.”

According to the film’s IMDB page, the movie is directed by David I. Strasser. The movie stars Gabrielle Christian, Cody Ray Thompson and Stephanie George.

Crews were seen at the downtown firehall early on Monday (Mar. 2) mornning, and then at the Laurel Packinghouse in the afternoon. Vintage cars were on site.

There is no word yet on where else in Kelowna the movie will be filmed.

READ MORE: Film industry brings almost $24 million to Okanagan economy in 2019

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter

filming