Kelowna’s Rock The Lake announces more artists

Additional artists have been added to this year’s Rock the Lake festivities.

Rock bands Finger Eleven, Big Wreck, and Prism have been added to the lineup that already includes headliners Burton Cummings, Collective Soul, Everlast as well as Bran Van 3000.

Big Wreck has added the stop as part of their international tour.

The rest of the lineup will be announced in early May.

Rock The Lake is from Aug. 11-13.

For tickets and more information, visit Rock The Lake’s website.

