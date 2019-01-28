Kelowna’s Rock the Lake schedule released this week

Single day tickets will also go on sale this week

The wait is over, the schedule for Rock the Lake is finally being announced this Thursday.

This year’s event is scheduled for August 9 to11, 2019 at Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna.

READ MORE: First Fireside Festival event in downtown Kelowna warms patrons up

Concert goers can expect to see David Wilcox, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Trooper, Quiet Riot, 54-40, Honeymoon Suite, Pat Travers, The Romantics, The Headpins, Prism and Streetheart, on the line up.

Single day tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. and are $55 for the Friday and $65 each for Saturday and Sunday.

Get your tickets early, as last year’s event saw both the Saturday and Sunday sell out.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Black Panther’ wins top honour at SAG Awards

Just Posted

Ski enthusiast speaks up for Sicamous back country

Blaine Carson would like to see better signage and parking at switchbacks west of Bruhn Bridge

Valentine’s Day fundraiser for MMIW done search team

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby.

Editorial: Tune out of tech, tune into real-world fun

Unplug and Play week runs Jan. 26 to Feb. 2 througout the Shuswap

Sicamous residents open to ending ban on cannabis sales

Survey shows majority want retail outlets kept way from schools, seniors centres

Letter: Supporting Wet’suwet’en defence of territory

We strongly support the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in protesting the plan to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019

Uber says they are exploring expanding alcohol delivery to provinces beyond B.C.

Shutdown projected to cause $3B permanent hit to U.S. economy

CBO predicts that just $3 billion in lost gross domestic product will be permanently lost

Liberal lean in B.C. by-election could lead to provincial election

Poll shows Liberal leader has more than 40 per cent of support ahead of Nanaimo by-election

Kelowna’s Rock the Lake schedule released this week

Single day tickets will also go on sale this week

‘Everybody’s going to feel it:’ Broncos families prepare for sentencing hearing

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to be sentenced this week for crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others

Mother of child who died in school bus accident calls for seatbelts

She is upset the issue has been raised for many years, and yet school buses still don’t have seatbelts

Star of hit TV show coming to the South Okanagan

Long Island Medium star to appear at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Some Indigenous advocates ambivalent to land acknowledgments

Others say the scripts can be disingenuous token gestures, a symbolic way for settlers to appease First Nations without taking meaningful action

Most Read