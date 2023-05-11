Keremeos Rodeo returns for 82nd year with 3 days of long weekend action

The parade will be on Monday morning, May 22

Trent Tupper of Oliver hits the dirt after Vincent Vega the bull he was riding knocked him off at the Keremeos Elks Rodeo in 2019. (Black Press File file photo)

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and that means the return of the Keremeos Rodeo for its 82nd year.

It will be the first time the three-day rodeo has run since 2019, after the COVID-19 pandemic’s forced hiatus.

“We’re planning on a good rodeo,” Keremeos Rodeo Association chair Dave Barker told the Review. “We’re doing the entries today to find out how we’re doing for numbers, other than that it’s hard to predict what will happen.”

The rodeo will be bringing back the barrel racing, breakaway roping, and pole bending competitions across all three days, from Saturday, May 20 to Monday, May 22.

The Second Shot Drill Production Team out of Maple Ridge will also be performing on each of the days at the rodeo.

On top of the returning favourites, the rodeo will be bringing in a new event for the crowds.

“Ranch bronco riding, it’s the cowboys getting on a horse, not real bad bucking horse, but with a regular stock saddle and not a rodeo saddle,” said Barker. “They don’t have the spurs out or anything, just a fun event. That will be Sunday and Monday.”

The rodeo kicks off every day at 1 p.m., with other special events on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday there will be a rib dinner starting at 4:30 p.m., and the rodeo dance in the newly built rodeo hall from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Monday starts off earlier with the return of the Rodeo Parade at 10:30 a.m. The parade will leave from the Buy-Low and head down Keremeos’ Main Street.

Both Sunday and Monday also feature the grand entry with flags and all to kick off the days’ events.

Entry to the rodeo is $18 on Sunday and Monday for adults, $5 for those 10-16 and $10 for students and seniors. Kids nine and under get in free. Saturday’s rodeo is $5 for all, with little kids free.

The dance and the dinner are $20.

