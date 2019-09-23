The show is inspired by the hit TV show of the same name. (Kelowna Community Theatre)

Kim’s Convenience to take the stage in Kelowna

The theatre production inspired the popular CBC television show

Kim’s Convenience is coming to Kelowna for a one-night-only show at the Kelowna Community Theatre in the new year.

“We’re excited to host this new Canadian classic that critics have been raving about,” said Geraldine Parent, Kelowna Community Theatre manager.

“It’s a perfect show for a date night or family outing, as the show is both hilarious and touching.”

The theatre production, which inspired the popular CBC television show, follows Mr. Kim, a Korean shopkeeper, who grapples with both a changing neighbourhood landscape and the chasm between him and his second-generation offspring.

The show is set to take place on March 17, 2020, and tickets are available at kelownatickets.com.

